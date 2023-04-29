MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, April 29
Looking for Saturday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Jordan Montgomery drawing the start for the Cardinals, and Clayton Kershaw taking the hill for Dodgers.
Read on to find the pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for April 29.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Orioles at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (2-0) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) when the teams play Saturday.
|BAL: Kremer
|DET: Rodríguez
|5 (24.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (31 IP)
|6.20
|ERA
|2.32
|6.9
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Tigers
- BAL Odds to Win: -120
- DET Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Tigers
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (2-2) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (1-3) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|PIT: Hill
|WSH: Corbin
|5 (26 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26 IP)
|4.85
|ERA
|5.88
|7.6
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Nationals
- PIT Odds to Win: -145
- WSH Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Brad Keller (2-2) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will look to Bailey Ober (0-0) when the teams play Saturday.
|KC: Keller
|MIN: Ober
|5 (25 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.96
|ERA
|-
|7.2
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Royals at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -225
- KC Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Royals at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Chris Flexen (0-4) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Kevin Gausman (2-2) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|SEA: Flexen
|TOR: Gausman
|5 (21.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (31.2 IP)
|8.86
|ERA
|2.84
|5.9
|K/9
|11.7
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -225
- SEA Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SN1 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SN1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Caleb Kilian (0-0) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will look to Edward Cabrera (1-2) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|CHC: Kilian
|MIA: Cabrera
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (22 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.91
|-
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -130
- CHC Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Marlins
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (3-0) to the bump as they take on the Mets, who will look to Tylor Megill (3-1) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|ATL: Strider
|NYM: Megill
|5 (30 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25 IP)
|1.80
|ERA
|3.96
|14.7
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Braves at Mets
- ATL Odds to Win: -175
- NYM Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Mets
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to Kyle Muller (0-2) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|CIN: Greene
|OAK: Muller
|5 (23 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (23.2 IP)
|3.52
|ERA
|7.23
|11.7
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Reds at Athletics
- CIN Odds to Win: -160
- OAK Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Zach Plesac (1-1) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Brayan Bello (0-1) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|CLE: Plesac
|BOS: Bello
|4 (18 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (7.1 IP)
|6.50
|ERA
|9.82
|6.5
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -140
- CLE Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Red Sox
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (2-1) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Cristian Javier (2-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|HOU: Javier
|5 (26.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (28 IP)
|4.72
|ERA
|3.21
|11.5
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -125
- PHI Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Astros
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Padres Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Sean Manaea (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove (1-0) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|SF: Manaea
|SD: Musgrove
|5 (16.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (5 IP)
|6.61
|ERA
|5.40
|9.9
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Giants at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -175
- SF Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 15 runs
Live Stream Giants at Padres
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Jhony Brito (2-2) to the hill as they face the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) when the teams face off Saturday.
|NYY: Brito
|TEX: Eovaldi
|5 (17.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (27.2 IP)
|6.11
|ERA
|5.20
|6.1
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -140
- NYY Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Rangers
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (0-1) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will look to Corbin Burnes (2-1) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|LAA: Detmers
|MIL: Burnes
|4 (21.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (27.2 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|4.55
|10.4
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Angels at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -155
- LAA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Angels at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Calvin Faucher (0-1) to the bump as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Lance Lynn (0-3) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|TB: Faucher
|CHW: Lynn
|7 (12.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26.1 IP)
|5.68
|ERA
|7.52
|7.1
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Rays at White Sox
- TB Odds to Win: -145
- CHW Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rays at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will look to Noah Davis (0-0) for the game between the teams Saturday.
|ARI: Henry
|COL: Davis
|1 (4.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (9.2 IP)
|6.23
|ERA
|0.93
|2.1
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rockies
- COL Odds to Win: -110
- ARI Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 12.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-3) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Kershaw (4-1) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|STL: Montgomery
|LAD: Kershaw
|5 (28.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (31 IP)
|3.81
|ERA
|2.32
|7.9
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -155
- STL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Dodgers
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
