In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will face the Phoenix Suns.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games Denver shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are posting 119.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Denver is giving up 109.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 115.3.

The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries