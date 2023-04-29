You can find player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Kris Bryant and other players on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies prior to their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bryant Stats

Bryant has put up 30 hits with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in eight runs.

He has a .309/.374/.443 slash line on the year.

Bryant hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a walk and two RBI.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Apr. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Phillies Apr. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has 25 hits with six doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and six RBI.

He has a slash line of .275/.389/.407 on the year.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 at Guardians Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 23 2-for-5 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Henry Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Henry Stats

The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry will make his second start of the season.

Henry Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Apr. 24 4.1 4 3 3 1 4

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, eight walks and eight RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .323/.388/.570 so far this year.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .419 with six doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 3-for-4 2 0 0 6 2 vs. Royals Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI (25 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .258/.298/.464 so far this year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

