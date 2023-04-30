How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken in the final game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 30, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet. The series is tied up at 3-3.
The Avalanche game against the Kraken can be watched on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet, so tune in to take in the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/28/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|4-1 COL
|4/26/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 SEA
|4/24/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|4/22/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|6-4 COL
|4/20/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 32 goals during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.
- The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Kraken are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 29 goals over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
