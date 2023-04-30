The Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken for Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 30, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet. The series is tied at 3-3. The Avalanche are the favorite (-210) in this decisive matchup against the Kraken (+180).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will secure the win in Sunday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-210)

Avalanche (-210) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have finished 15-8-23 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 51-24-7.

In the 31 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 17-9-5 record (good for 39 points).

In the seven games this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they went 2-2-3 (seven points).

Colorado has taken eight points from the 16 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (3-11-2 record).

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals 60 times, and are 48-9-3 in those games (to register 99 points).

In the 36 games when Colorado has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 49 points after finishing 23-10-3.

In the 50 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 34-12-4 (72 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 34 times, and went 17-14-3 (37 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

