Devon Toews and the Colorado Avalanche play the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena, on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Toews' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Devon Toews vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews has averaged 25:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +39).

In eight of 80 games this year, Toews has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Toews has a point in 42 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 14 of them.

Toews has an assist in 37 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

The implied probability is 56.5% that Toews hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Toews has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 80 Games 12 50 Points 8 7 Goals 2 43 Assists 6

