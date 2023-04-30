Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 30
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .217 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (16 of 24), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 24 games so far this season.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson (1-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
