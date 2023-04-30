Sunday, Mike Moustakas and the Colorado Rockies square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 30, when he went 0-for-4 against the Guardians.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .220.

In seven of 17 games this year, Moustakas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Moustakas has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings