The New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers is a game to catch on a Sunday MLB schedule that has plenty of exciting matchups.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Miami Marlins (15-13) face the Chicago Cubs (14-12)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.442 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.442 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.333 AVG, 2 HR, 17 RBI)

CHC Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -167 +143 8

The Boston Red Sox (14-14) take on the Cleveland Guardians (13-14)

The Guardians will take to the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.239 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.239 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.291 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

BOS Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -129 +109 9

The Washington Nationals (9-17) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-8)

The Pirates will hit the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Alex Call (.253 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)

Alex Call (.253 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.313 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI)

PIT Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -143 +122 8

The Toronto Blue Jays (18-9) face the Seattle Mariners (11-16)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Matt Chapman (.372 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI)

Matt Chapman (.372 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI) SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.322 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)

TOR Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -180 +152 9.5

The Detroit Tigers (10-16) take on the Baltimore Orioles (18-9)

The Orioles will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.211 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.211 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI) BAL Key Player: Jorge Mateo (.353 AVG, 5 HR, 16 RBI)

BAL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -153 +131 8.5

The New York Mets (15-12) face the Atlanta Braves (18-9)

The Braves will take to the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.257 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.257 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.352 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -176 +150 7.5

The Minnesota Twins (16-12) play the Kansas City Royals (7-21)

The Royals will hit the field at Target Field against the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.247 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.247 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.260 AVG, 5 HR, 8 RBI)

MIN Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -215 +178 7.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (18-9) take on the Los Angeles Angels (14-14)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.247 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)

Rowdy Tellez (.247 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI) LAA Key Player: Mike Trout (.320 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)

MIL Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -125 +105 9

The Chicago White Sox (7-21) face the Tampa Bay Rays (23-5)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.245 AVG, 2 HR, 17 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.245 AVG, 2 HR, 17 RBI) TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.333 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI)

TB Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -200 +168 9

The Texas Rangers (16-11) play the New York Yankees (15-13)

The Yankees will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.244 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

NYY Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -123 +104 8

The Colorado Rockies (8-20) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-12)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.263 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.263 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.320 AVG, 4 HR, 9 RBI)

ARI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -126 +107 12

The San Diego Padres (14-14) host the San Francisco Giants (11-15)

The Giants will take to the field at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu versus the Padres on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.311 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI)

Xander Bogaerts (.311 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.350 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

SD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -148 +127 20.5

The Oakland Athletics (5-23) face the Cincinnati Reds (12-15)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.333 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.333 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.283 AVG, 1 HR, 11 RBI)

CIN Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -150 +129 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (14-13) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (10-17)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.250 AVG, 11 HR, 22 RBI)

Max Muncy (.250 AVG, 11 HR, 22 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.308 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)

LAD Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -145 +124 10

The Houston Astros (14-13) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (15-13)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.324 AVG, 4 HR, 17 RBI)

HOU Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -150 +128 9

