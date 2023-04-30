Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies in the final of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
The favored Diamondbacks have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +105. The total is 12 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Diamondbacks
|-125
|+105
|12
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.
- The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (28.6%) in those games.
- Colorado is 6-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 28 games with a total.
- The Rockies have an against the spread mark of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.
Rockies Splits
|3-9
|5-11
|3-7
|5-13
|5-14
|3-6
