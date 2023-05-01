The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Monday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent appearance, a 125-107 win over the Suns, Gordon totaled 23 points and six rebounds.

Now let's dig into Gordon's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 15.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 7.2 Assists 2.5 3 2.8 PRA 23.5 25.9 25.7 PR 21.5 22.9 22.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 1



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Suns

Gordon is responsible for taking 10.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns give up 111.6 points per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Suns are 11th in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Suns concede 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per contest, third in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 39 23 6 0 3 0 1 3/31/2023 36 26 8 6 2 1 2 1/11/2023 24 12 0 2 0 1 1 12/25/2022 41 28 13 2 1 1 1

