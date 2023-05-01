Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 125-107 win over the Suns (his last game) Murray posted 34 points, nine assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Murray's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 20 23.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.5 PRA 36.5 30.1 34.8 PR 29.5 23.9 28.3 3PM 3.5 2.6 3.5



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Jamal Murray has made 7.3 shots per game, which accounts for 13.2% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are sixth in the league, giving up 111.6 points per game.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per game, the Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked third in the league, giving up 23.4 per contest.

The Suns give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 37 34 5 9 6 0 2 1/11/2023 25 16 2 6 2 0 0 12/25/2022 43 26 5 5 5 1 2

