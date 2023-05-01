Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker are two players to watch on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) play the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, May 1

Monday, May 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

On Saturday, the Nuggets beat the Suns 125-107, led by Jamal Murray with 34 points (plus nine assists and five rebounds). Kevin Durant was the high scorer for the losing squad with 29 points, and he added one assist and 14 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 34 5 9 2 0 6 Nikola Jokic 24 19 5 0 0 1 Aaron Gordon 23 6 0 1 0 3

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 17.5 10.1 6.4 1 0.5 1.2 Jamal Murray 19.2 3.7 5 0.8 0.3 2.8 Bruce Brown 12.9 3.8 2.7 1.5 0.5 0.5 Michael Porter Jr. 13.1 5.5 1.1 0.7 0.4 2.4 Aaron Gordon 11.8 5.4 1.5 0.4 0.5 0.8

