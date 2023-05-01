Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Suns Western Conference Semifinals Game 2 on May 1, 2023
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns matchup at Ball Arena on Monday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-110)
|13.5 (-125)
|8.5 (-120)
|1.5 (+180)
- The 25.5 points prop total set for Jokic on Monday is 1.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).
- Jokic has averaged 1.7 fewer rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (13.5).
- Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (8.5).
- Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-125)
|4.5 (-120)
|6.5 (-105)
|3.5 (+105)
- The 24.5-point over/under set for Jamal Murray on Monday is 4.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.
- He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday.
- Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Monday's over/under.
- He has hit 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (-128)
|6.5 (+100)
|2.5 (+145)
|0.5 (-143)
- The 16.3 points Aaron Gordon scores per game are 1.8 more than his over/under on Monday.
- Gordon's rebounding average of 6.6 is lower than his over/under on Monday (6.5).
- Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than Monday's over/under.
- Gordon has hit 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (0.5).
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (-125)
|9.5 (-105)
|0.5 (-175)
- Ayton's 18 points per game are 2.5 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- Ayton's rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Monday (9.5).
- Ayton averages 1.7 assists, 1.2 more than Monday's over/under.
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-120)
|4.5 (-161)
|6.5 (+100)
|2.5 (+120)
- The 27.8 points Devin Booker has scored per game this season is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (29.5).
- Booker's per-game rebound average -- 4.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.
- Booker's year-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
- Booker's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
