After going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his last game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron leads Colorado in total hits (24) this season while batting .242 with 11 extra-base hits.
  • Cron has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cron has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (28.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (16.0%).
  • He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 15
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.33).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 29th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
