The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon has 27 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.
  • He ranks 56th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 101st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • In 63.0% of his 27 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (18.5%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.1%) he had two or more.
  • In 11 games this year (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.33 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Peralta (3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 29th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st.
