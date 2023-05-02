Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (batting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .213 with six doubles, a triple and five walks.
- Tovar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including three multi-hit games (11.5%).
- In 26 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In seven games this year, Tovar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 26 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 29th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.