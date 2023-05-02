When the Milwaukee Brewers (18-10) and Colorado Rockies (9-20) square of in the series opener at Coors Field on Tuesday, May 2, Freddy Peralta will get the nod for the Brewers, while the Rockies will send Ryan Feltner to the hill. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+140). The total for the contest is listed at 11 runs.

Rockies vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (3-2, 3.14 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (2-2, 4.68 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Rockies and Brewers matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (+140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $24.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will C.J. Cron hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 17 games this season and won 11 (64.7%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 1-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (31.8%) in those games.

The Rockies have a mark of 5-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.