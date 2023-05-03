Wednesday, Alan Trejo and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers and Eric Lauer, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 3, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .214 with three doubles and two walks.

In nine of 22 games this year (40.9%), Trejo has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 22 games played this year, he has not homered.

Trejo has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this year (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings