Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- hitting .324 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Brewers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 29 hits and an OBP of .385, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 20 of 27 games this year (74.1%), including eight multi-hit games (29.6%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (14.8%).
- In nine games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, April 25, the left-hander tossed three innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.19, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
