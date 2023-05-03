After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .220 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Profar is batting .263 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 69.2% of his games this season (18 of 26), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • In three games this year, he has homered (11.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Profar has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this year (34.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.34).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lauer makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, April 25, the lefty went three innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.19, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.