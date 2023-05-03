Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kris Bryant -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Brewers Player Props
|Rockies vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Brewers
|Rockies vs Brewers Odds
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- Bryant has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bryant has had an RBI in eight games this season.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (37.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lauer makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday, April 25 against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.19 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.