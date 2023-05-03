Rowdy Tellez will lead the way for the Milwaukee Brewers (18-11) on Wednesday, May 3, when they square off against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (10-20) at Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+100). The total for the contest is set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer - MIL (3-2, 5.19 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (2-3, 4.32 ERA)

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 10-7 (58.8%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 4-6 over the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Rockies have won in eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rockies have won eight of 23 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (-105) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+105)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

