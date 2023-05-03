Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Brewers on May 3, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Rowdy Tellez, Charlie Blackmon and others in the Milwaukee Brewers-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has put up 27 hits with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in eight runs.
- He's slashed .276/.385/.408 so far this season.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has six doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI (29 total hits).
- He's slashed .330/.385/.500 on the year.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Apr. 25
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Eric Lauer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Lauer Stats
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Eric Lauer (3-2) for his sixth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.
- Lauer has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
Lauer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 25
|3.0
|8
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Mariners
|Apr. 19
|7.2
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Padres
|Apr. 14
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 8
|4.0
|7
|6
|6
|4
|3
|at Cubs
|Apr. 2
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Tellez Stats
- Tellez has four doubles, eight home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI (23 total hits).
- He's slashing .258/.346/.573 so far this year.
- Tellez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has put up 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .231/.339/.413 on the year.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
