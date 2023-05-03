Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is batting .223 with eight doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 29 games this year, with multiple hits in 13.8% of them.
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (13.8%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (34.5%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (37.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lauer (3-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.19 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Tuesday, April 25 against the Detroit Tigers, when he went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.19, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
