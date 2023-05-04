The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 1-for-2 last time out, take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Wade Miley TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)

Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Grichuk reached base via a hit in 87 of 141 games last season (61.7%), including multiple hits in 27.7% of those games (39 of them).

He homered in 18 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 12.8%), going deep in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.8% of his 141 games a year ago, Grichuk picked up an RBI (42 times). He also had 19 games with multiple RBIs (13.5%), and three or more RBIs in 11 games.

He came around to score 47 times in 141 games (33.3%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (8.5%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 66 .307 AVG .205 .338 OBP .257 .513 SLG .326 27 XBH 16 13 HR 6 50 RBI 23 53/12 K/BB 74/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 72 GP 69 53 (73.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (49.3%) 26 (36.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%) 30 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (24.6%) 12 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.7%) 27 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

