As they ready for Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39), the Golden State Warriors (44-38) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 4 at Chase Center.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Lakers beat the Warriors 117-112 on Tuesday. Anthony Davis led the Lakers to the win with a team-high 30 points. Stephen Curry put up 27 points in the Warriors' loss.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Questionable Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Warriors Season Insights

The 118.9 points per game the Warriors put up are just 2.3 more points than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Golden State has a 35-15 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.

In their last 10 games, the Warriors have been racking up 119.9 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 118.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Golden State knocks down 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 38.5% rate (second-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per game its opponents make at a 36.4% rate.

The Warriors average 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in the league), and give up 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 32-8 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

While the Lakers are putting up 117.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 115.7 points per contest.

Los Angeles knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in league), and give up 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -6.5 227

