Jamal Murray NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 5
Jamal Murray will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Friday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets in place for Murray, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.
Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|20.0
|22.8
|Rebounds
|4.5
|3.9
|4.4
|Assists
|6.5
|6.2
|6.6
|PRA
|34.5
|30.1
|33.8
|PR
|27.5
|23.9
|27.2
|3PM
|2.5
|2.6
|3.1
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.0 per contest.
- He's attempted 6.6 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Murray's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- The Suns allow 111.6 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.
- The Suns allow 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.
- Allowing 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.
- The Suns allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.
Jamal Murray vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/1/2023
|39
|10
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|4/29/2023
|37
|34
|5
|9
|6
|0
|2
|1/11/2023
|25
|16
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12/25/2022
|43
|26
|5
|5
|5
|1
|2
