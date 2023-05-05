The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns average 113.6 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 111.6 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by two points per game.

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).

These two teams rack up a combined 229.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams give up 224.1 points per game combined, 0.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 25.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 22.5 -110 20.0 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -130 16.3 Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -105 17.4 Bruce Brown 10.5 -110 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.