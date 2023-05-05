The NBA Playoffs will see the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets meet in the second round, with Game 3 up next.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.6%).

Denver has put together a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 47-8.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Nuggets are averaging more points at home (119.4 per game) than on the road (112.2). And they are allowing less at home (109.6) than on the road (115.3).

In 2022-23 Denver is allowing 5.7 fewer points per game at home (109.6) than on the road (115.3).

This season the Nuggets are picking up more assists at home (29.9 per game) than away (27.9).

Nuggets Injuries