Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Friday at Citi Field against Kodai Senga, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +195. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Mets Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SNY
  • Location: Queens, New York
  • Venue: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mets -250 +195 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

  • The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
  • In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Rockies have not covered the runline in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a spread).

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rockies have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (40%) in those contests.
  • Colorado has been at least a +195 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Colorado's games have gone over the total in 14 of its 32 chances.
  • In three games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-9 5-11 5-7 7-13 7-14 5-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.