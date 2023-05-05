Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Mets on May 5, 2023
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Pete Alonso, Charlie Blackmon and others are listed when the New York Mets host the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has seven doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and 11 RBI (30 total hits).
- He's slashed .280/.386/.430 on the season.
- Blackmon has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Brewers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has 30 hits with three doubles, 11 home runs, 12 walks and 28 RBI.
- He's slashed .244/.316/.537 so far this year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Braves
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 24 RBI (25 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .212/.314/.432 slash line so far this year.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Braves
|May. 1
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
