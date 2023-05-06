Anthony Davis NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Warriors - May 6
The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's break down Davis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|25.9
|19.6
|Rebounds
|14.5
|12.5
|14.6
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|2.8
|PRA
|41.5
|41
|37
|PR
|38.5
|38.4
|34.2
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Davis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors
- This season, Anthony Davis has made 9.7 shots per game, which adds up to 15.4% of his team's total makes.
- Davis' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.
- Conceding 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.
- On the glass, the Warriors are 15th in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Warriors have allowed 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.
- Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.
Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/4/2023
|33
|11
|7
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5/2/2023
|44
|30
|23
|5
|0
|4
|0
|3/5/2023
|38
|39
|8
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2/23/2023
|26
|12
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/11/2023
|36
|13
|16
|1
|0
|3
|0
|10/18/2022
|36
|27
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Davis or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.