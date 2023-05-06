After batting .348 with two doubles and six RBI in his past 10 games, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Stadium: Citi Field

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has two doubles while batting .240.

Castro is batting .400 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Castro has had a base hit in 10 of 19 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games.

In five of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

