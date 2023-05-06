After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is hitting .207 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Profar has gotten a hit in 19 of 29 games this year (65.5%), with multiple hits on four occasions (13.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Profar has driven in a run in seven games this season (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Megill (3-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 4.11 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
