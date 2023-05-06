Rickie Fowler will compete at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Fowler at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Rickie Fowler Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Fowler has scored under par 14 times, while also posting 17 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score three times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Fowler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five appearances, Fowler has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.

Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in each of his last five tournaments.

Fowler has finished in the top 20 in three consecutive events.

Fowler has qualified for the weekend 10 times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 29 -4 280 0 18 1 4 $3.7M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Fowler has three top-five finishes, including one win, in his previous eight appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 15th.

Fowler has six made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Fowler finished 21st when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Quail Hollow Club measures 7,538 yards for this tournament, 243 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,295).

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Fowler will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler was in the 80th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which placed him in the 64th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Fowler shot better than 85% of the field (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Fowler fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Fowler recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (two).

Fowler's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the tournament average of 6.2.

At that most recent outing, Fowler carded a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Fowler finished the RBC Heritage bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Fowler finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Fowler Odds to Win: +3300

