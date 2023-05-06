Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down Brett Baty and the New York Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 26 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 95 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 19th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 23rd in the majors with 134 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.435 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Gomber (2-4) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Gomber has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-4 Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 5/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home Ryan Feltner Freddy Peralta 5/3/2023 Brewers W 7-1 Home Kyle Freeland Eric Lauer 5/4/2023 Brewers W 9-6 Home Connor Seabold Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets L 1-0 Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets - Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets - Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates - Away - Vince Velásquez 5/10/2023 Pirates - Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies - Home Austin Gomber Bailey Falter

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.