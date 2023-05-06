Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Mets on May 6, 2023
Player prop betting options for Pete Alonso, Charlie Blackmon and others are available in the New York Mets-Colorado Rockies matchup at Citi Field on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has seven doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and 11 RBI (30 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .268/.371/.411 on the season.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|May. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Brewers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Tylor Megill Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Megill Stats
- The Mets will hand the ball to Tylor Megill (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Megill has made five starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.0 frames when he pitches.
Megill Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|May. 1
|5.2
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|at Giants
|Apr. 23
|4.0
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 18
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|4
|4
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 12
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 7
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has three doubles, 11 home runs, 12 walks and 28 RBI (30 total hits).
- He's slashing .238/.309/.524 on the season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Braves
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has put up 37 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .311/.404/.471 slash line so far this season.
- Nimmo has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 5
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
