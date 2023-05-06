Player prop betting options for Pete Alonso, Charlie Blackmon and others are available in the New York Mets-Colorado Rockies matchup at Citi Field on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has seven doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and 11 RBI (30 total hits).

He has a slash line of .268/.371/.411 on the season.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets May. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Brewers May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Tylor Megill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Megill Stats

The Mets will hand the ball to Tylor Megill (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Megill has made five starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.0 frames when he pitches.

Megill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves May. 1 5.2 4 3 3 4 3 at Giants Apr. 23 4.0 6 4 4 2 1 at Dodgers Apr. 18 5.0 7 3 3 4 4 vs. Padres Apr. 12 5.0 3 2 2 3 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 7 6.0 3 0 0 3 2

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has three doubles, 11 home runs, 12 walks and 28 RBI (30 total hits).

He's slashing .238/.309/.524 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Braves May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has put up 37 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .311/.404/.471 slash line so far this season.

Nimmo has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 at Tigers May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

