Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is batting .216 with eight doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 59.4% of his games this season (19 of 32), with at least two hits four times (12.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has driven in a run in 10 games this year (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 48 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Mets are sending Megill (3-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
