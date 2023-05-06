The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is batting .216 with eight doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 59.4% of his games this season (19 of 32), with at least two hits four times (12.5%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has driven in a run in 10 games this year (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings