Bruce Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 7
Bruce Brown and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Let's look at the prop bets available for Brown, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.5
|14.3
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|4.1
|Assists
|--
|3.4
|2.9
|PRA
|--
|19
|21.3
|PR
|14.5
|15.6
|18.4
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.4
Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns
- Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.
- Brown's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.
- Allowing 111.6 points per contest, the Suns are the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.
- On the glass, the Suns are ranked 11th in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 23.4 assists per contest.
- The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Bruce Brown vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/5/2023
|23
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5/1/2023
|25
|9
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/29/2023
|25
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4/6/2023
|38
|31
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3/31/2023
|37
|16
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1/11/2023
|25
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12/25/2022
|27
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
