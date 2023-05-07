After going 1-for-5 in his last game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets (who will start Joey Lucchesi) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Mets.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron is batting .241 with seven doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Cron has had a hit in 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%), including multiple hits six times (20.0%).
  • Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (16.7%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23.3% of his games this season, Cron has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 36.7% of his games this season (11 of 30), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 17
11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.48 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets will send Lucchesi (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
