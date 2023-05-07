After going 1-for-5 in his last game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets (who will start Joey Lucchesi) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is batting .241 with seven doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

Cron has had a hit in 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%), including multiple hits six times (20.0%).

Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (16.7%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.3% of his games this season, Cron has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.7% of his games this season (11 of 30), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

