The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time on the court, a 121-114 loss to the Suns, Jokic tallied 30 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Jokic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.5 24.4 Rebounds 14.5 11.8 13.4 Assists 8.5 9.8 8.6 PRA 49.5 46.1 46.4 PR 41.5 36.3 37.8 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.5



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

He's made 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Conceding 111.6 points per game, the Suns are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.

The Suns give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 42 30 17 17 1 1 0 5/1/2023 41 39 16 5 2 1 2 4/29/2023 33 24 19 5 1 0 0 1/11/2023 28 21 18 9 0 0 1 12/25/2022 44 41 15 15 2 1 0

