Nuggets vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-1.5)
|227.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Suns (-1.5)
|227.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Suns (-1.5)
|227.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Suns (-2.5)
|227.5
|-140
|+120
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Suns are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).
- The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).
- These teams average a combined 229.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams average 224.1 points per game combined, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
- Denver has covered 44 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|26.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|23.5
|-125
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-115
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|-115
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|-120
|11.5
