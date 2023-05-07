In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets meet.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.6%).

This season, Denver has a 45-16 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.6% from the field.

The Suns are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.

The Nuggets put up only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (111.6).

Denver has put together a 47-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nuggets are better offensively, scoring 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 109.6 points per game at home, and 115.3 away.

At home the Nuggets are picking up 29.9 assists per game, two more than away (27.9).

Nuggets Injuries