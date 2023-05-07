Rockies vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ryan Feltner gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down Brett Baty and the New York Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
The favored Mets have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +170. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.
Rockies vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mets
|-210
|+170
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-3.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have won in 11, or 40.7%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado is 3-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado's games have gone over the total in 14 of its 34 chances.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-9
|6-12
|6-7
|7-14
|8-15
|5-6
