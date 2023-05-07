Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar at Citi Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 27 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Rockies' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 22nd in the majors with 139 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Rockies rank 18th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.425 WHIP this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Feltner (2-2) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Feltner will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home Ryan Feltner Freddy Peralta 5/3/2023 Brewers W 7-1 Home Kyle Freeland Eric Lauer 5/4/2023 Brewers W 9-6 Home Connor Seabold Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets L 1-0 Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets - Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates - Away - Vince Velásquez 5/10/2023 Pirates - Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies - Home Austin Gomber Bailey Falter 5/13/2023 Phillies - Home Ryan Feltner Taijuan Walker

