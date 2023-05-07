How to Watch the Rockies vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar at Citi Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Rockies Player Props
|Mets vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 27 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Colorado is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- The Rockies' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 22nd in the majors with 139 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
- The Rockies rank 18th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.425 WHIP this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan Feltner (2-2) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Feltner will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Freddy Peralta
|5/3/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Eric Lauer
|5/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 9-6
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Wade Miley
|5/5/2023
|Mets
|L 1-0
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Kodai Senga
|5/6/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Mitch Keller
|5/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|Vince Velásquez
|5/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Rich Hill
|5/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Bailey Falter
|5/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Taijuan Walker
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.