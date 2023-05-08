After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Mets.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 34 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 48th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 31 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has an RBI in 12 of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 10 of 31 games (32.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (12.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

