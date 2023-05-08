Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Harold Castro (.393 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .250 with two doubles and two walks.
- Castro is batting .500 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 11 games this year (55.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this season.
- Castro has driven home a run in six games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games.
- In six of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.93 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, 0.9 per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.32), 41st in WHIP (1.230), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
