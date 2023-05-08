The Edmonton Oilers take the ice for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Monday, May 8, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are underdogs (+150) against the Oilers (-185).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Edmonton and its opponent have combined to score more than 7 goals in 60 of 90 games this season.

The Oilers are 21-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season the Golden Knights have nine wins in the 13 games in which they've been an underdog.

Edmonton is 12-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).

Vegas' moneyline odds have been +150 or longer twice this season, and it won both.

Oilers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Leon Draisaitl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (-125) 3.5 (-143) Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+160) 2.5 (+135) Connor McDavid 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) 3.5 (-189)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+140) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+145) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+105)

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-4-1 6.6 4.10 2.90

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 5-5-0 6.0 3.40 2.50

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.