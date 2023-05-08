Oilers vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Edmonton Oilers take the ice for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Monday, May 8, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are underdogs (+150) against the Oilers (-185).
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Oilers Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-180
|+155
|-
|BetMGM
|-185
|+150
|7
|PointsBet
|-185
|+155
|6.5
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|How to Watch Oilers vs Golden Knights
|Oilers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Edmonton and its opponent have combined to score more than 7 goals in 60 of 90 games this season.
- The Oilers are 21-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- This season the Golden Knights have nine wins in the 13 games in which they've been an underdog.
- Edmonton is 12-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).
- Vegas' moneyline odds have been +150 or longer twice this season, and it won both.
Oilers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Leon Draisaitl
|0.5 (-208)
|1.5 (-125)
|3.5 (-143)
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|0.5 (-175)
|1.5 (+160)
|2.5 (+135)
|Connor McDavid
|1.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-200)
|3.5 (-189)
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+165)
|0.5 (+120)
|2.5 (+140)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+145)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+105)
Oilers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-1-2
|0-0
|5-4-1
|6.6
|4.10
|2.90
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|0-0
|5-5-0
|6.0
|3.40
|2.50
