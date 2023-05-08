Rockies vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) and the Colorado Rockies (14-21) at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Pirates taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:35 PM on May 8.
The Pirates will look to Mitch Keller (3-1) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (3-3).
Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Rockies vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rockies' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Rockies have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Colorado has won seven of 18 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (152 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|Brewers
|W 7-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Eric Lauer
|May 4
|Brewers
|W 9-6
|Connor Seabold vs Wade Miley
|May 5
|@ Mets
|L 1-0
|Antonio Senzatela vs Kodai Senga
|May 6
|@ Mets
|W 5-2
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 7
|@ Mets
|W 13-6
|Ryan Feltner vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 8
|@ Pirates
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Mitch Keller
|May 9
|@ Pirates
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Vince Velásquez
|May 10
|@ Pirates
|-
|Antonio Senzatela vs Rich Hill
|May 12
|Phillies
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Bailey Falter
|May 13
|Phillies
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Taijuan Walker
|May 14
|Phillies
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Aaron Nola
